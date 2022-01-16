Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.26 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,457 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HALO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $208,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4,441.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

HALO has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

