Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Valley National Bancorp worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 766,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 52,171 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,705,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,048,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after acquiring an additional 734,439 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 39,179 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $15.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

