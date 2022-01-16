Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of LiveRamp worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2,008.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 357,330 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -87.88 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $127.29 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

