Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 114,201 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,201 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Comstock Resources worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 317.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 296,490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 646.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,218 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $23,945,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 91.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 54,260 shares during the period. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

