Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of Mueller Industries worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 338,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after buying an additional 70,337 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,878,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,209,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 11,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $543,846.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE MLI opened at $58.09 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

