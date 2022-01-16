Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.32% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 101,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHN opened at $42.73 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.