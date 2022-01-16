Deutsche Bank AG Sells 18,006 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,006 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Exponent worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Exponent by 122.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 36.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 370.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Exponent by 21.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $101.19 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.13 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.39 and its 200 day moving average is $112.08.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist upped their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.