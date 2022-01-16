Deutsche Bank AG Sells 22,846 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,846 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of Customers Bancorp worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

In other Customers Bancorp news, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $118,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296 over the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.