Deutsche Bank AG Sells 242,751 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,751 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6,125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 440,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,859,000 after purchasing an additional 433,525 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. The firm’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.