Deutsche Bank AG Sells 7,777 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of ONE Gas worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,857,000 after buying an additional 86,693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ONE Gas by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,602,000 after buying an additional 30,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,887,000 after buying an additional 27,726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ONE Gas by 70.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,941,000 after buying an additional 592,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 17.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,363,000 after purchasing an additional 176,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

OGS stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.56. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $81.90.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONE Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

