Deutsche Bank AG Sells 8,864 Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CureVac were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 910,987.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 5,379.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after purchasing an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 103.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 144,331 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the second quarter valued at about $11,396,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the second quarter valued at about $10,656,000.

Get CureVac alerts:

CVAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

CVAC opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.06. CureVac has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $133.00.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.