Deutsche eMark Price Tops $0.0013 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $68,947.73 and approximately $10.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 38.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

