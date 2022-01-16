Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €19.59 ($22.26).

DEQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.02) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ETR:DEQ opened at €16.22 ($18.43) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €13.88 ($15.77) and a 1 year high of €21.68 ($24.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

