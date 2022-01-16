Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €66.31 ($75.36).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, December 10th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th.

FRA DPW traded down €0.70 ($0.80) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €54.13 ($61.51). 1,913,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($46.95). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €55.19 and its 200-day moving average is €56.44.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

