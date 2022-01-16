Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €50.37 ($57.23).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DWNI. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($56.25) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.25 ($58.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of DWNI opened at €36.62 ($41.61) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.05. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($34.64) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($43.28).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.