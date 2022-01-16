DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,420 shares of company stock worth $8,597,547 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $447.34 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $560.13 and a 200-day moving average of $533.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 85.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

