Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Diageo by 297.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $206.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.43. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

