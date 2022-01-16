DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,396 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 58,535 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $24,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,015 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.39.

DKS stock opened at $111.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

