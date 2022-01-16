DigitalBits (XDB) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $306.75 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.95 or 0.00321047 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00009685 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003072 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016414 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

