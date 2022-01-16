Diligence Trading 921.1% Higher Over Last Week (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 383.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, Diligence has traded up 921.1% against the US dollar. Diligence has a total market cap of $9,002.33 and approximately $140.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diligence coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00010263 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000769 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diligence Profile

Diligence (CRYPTO:IRA) is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com

Buying and Selling Diligence

