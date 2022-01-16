Dimecoin (DIME) Price Reaches $0.0000

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.92 million and $49.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00165769 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.