Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stake Increased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,475,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,257 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 3.51% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $48,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,943,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,105,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 81,720 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after buying an additional 78,637 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56.

