DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.10. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.