district0x (DNT) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.36 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. One district0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, district0x has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. district0x has a market capitalization of $67.68 million and $2.36 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

district0x Coin Profile

district0x (CRYPTO:DNT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

