DMM: Governance Price Up 2.8% This Week (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $744,101.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00059396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMG is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

