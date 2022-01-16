DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the December 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:DNP traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.14. 487,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,201. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

