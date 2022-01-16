DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,416 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.28% of DocuSign worth $142,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 60.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $130.44 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.91 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.90, a P/E/G ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,413,903. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

