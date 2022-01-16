DODO Reaches Market Capitalization of $89.44 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. DODO has a market cap of $89.44 million and approximately $27.10 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DODO has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One DODO coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00059120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007760 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

