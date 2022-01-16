Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,727 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,387,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dover by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,827,000 after buying an additional 81,356 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,886,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV stock opened at $178.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.47. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.