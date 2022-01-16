DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,700 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the December 15th total of 560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of DRDGOLD stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,365. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 12.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

