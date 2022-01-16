DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,700 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the December 15th total of 560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Several research firms recently weighed in on DRD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.
Shares of DRDGOLD stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,365. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.39.
About DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.