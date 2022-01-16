DREP (DREP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27.62 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last week, DREP has traded flat against the US dollar. DREP has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP coin can now be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00060007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00106289 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

