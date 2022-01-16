DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Trading Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.07 million and $643,883.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,810,763,023 coins and its circulating supply is 5,481,682,934 coins. The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.