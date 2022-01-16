DubaiCoin Price Tops $1.20 on Top Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00032752 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018581 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004804 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002060 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

