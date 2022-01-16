Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 41,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 19,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

