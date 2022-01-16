DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 26.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

