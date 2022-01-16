Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €49.15 ($55.85).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUE. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($43.75) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €40.86 ($46.43) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €39.01 and a 200 day moving average of €38.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.11. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 12-month high of €44.08 ($50.09).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

