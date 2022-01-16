Dvision Network Reaches One Day Volume of $1.62 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $263.32 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dvision Network has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00060198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dvision Network

DVI is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,396,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Dvision Network Coin Trading

