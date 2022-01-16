DXdao Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, DXdao has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a market capitalization of $27.40 million and $207,020.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for approximately $555.56 or 0.01279634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DXdao

DXdao is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

