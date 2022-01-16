Dynamite Reaches 1-Day Volume of $78,167.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.0986 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $39,017.85 and $78,167.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00385271 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008757 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001241 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $540.01 or 0.01254719 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,501 coins and its circulating supply is 395,894 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

