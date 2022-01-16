Dynamite Trading 33.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0943 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $37,329.43 and $61,087.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00385249 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008554 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001333 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $537.85 or 0.01250892 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,501 coins and its circulating supply is 395,894 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

