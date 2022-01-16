e-Gulden (EFL) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.92 million and $102.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.86 or 0.00340019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008753 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000894 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000079 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,988,722 coins and its circulating supply is 17,166,522 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars.

