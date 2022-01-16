Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $224,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $927,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 342,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBMT opened at $23.58 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $160.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

