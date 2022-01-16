Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 116,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of EIC opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $19.53.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

