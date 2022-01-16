eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,896 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,481,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6,736.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 537,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,731,000 after buying an additional 529,543 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $159,407.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,804 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

