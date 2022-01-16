Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 138,522 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ecolab worth $60,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ecolab by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 69,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL opened at $216.03 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

