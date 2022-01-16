Edgeless Achieves Market Cap of $2.82 Million (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $47.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

