Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Short Interest Down 41.4% in December

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the December 15th total of 20,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 260,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 67,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Edoc Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:ADOC opened at $10.24 on Friday. Edoc Acquisition has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Edoc Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edoc Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.