Effect.AI (EFX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $103,280.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.78 or 0.00213577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.55 or 0.00450416 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00077408 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

