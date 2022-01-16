Efinity (EFI) Market Cap Achieves $76.53 Million

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Efinity has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Efinity has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00063943 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00072297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.65 or 0.07701234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,770.22 or 0.99853908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00069603 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008244 BTC.

Efinity Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

Efinity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

