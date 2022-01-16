Efinity Token Hits Market Cap of $139.62 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $139.62 million and $5.21 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001913 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00059027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Efinity Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.